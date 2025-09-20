Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
