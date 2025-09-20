Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $342.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $626.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.41. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.23 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.