Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,695.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 41.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $18.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

