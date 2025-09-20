Viking Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank raised its position in Cameco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Cameco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

NYSE CCJ opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Cameco’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

