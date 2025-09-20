Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 578.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.54. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.30 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Cfra Research upgraded Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.