Viking Fund Management LLC Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

ABBV stock opened at $222.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $223.49. The company has a market cap of $392.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.