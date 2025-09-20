Viking Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 110,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 39,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,482 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,930,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA opened at $40.03 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

