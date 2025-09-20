Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 4.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

