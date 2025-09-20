Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 60,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Argus increased their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8%

Enbridge stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.