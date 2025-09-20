VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 362.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in VICI Properties by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 55.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

