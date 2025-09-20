VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,436,700.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.34, for a total transaction of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 480,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,049,342.26. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.48, for a total value of $576,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.87, for a total transaction of $567,740.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total value of $1,416,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.71, for a total value of $541,420.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.43, for a total value of $1,342,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.45, for a total value of $532,900.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $1,320,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.35, for a total transaction of $562,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total transaction of $1,410,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $578,580.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $282.28 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.62 and a twelve month high of $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.93.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.50.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

