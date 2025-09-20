Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Insider Sells $6,845,000.00 in Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VGGet Free Report) insider Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $6,845,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Earl also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 11th, Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $11,542,644.24.
  • On Friday, September 12th, Thomas Earl sold 159,924 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $2,173,367.16.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Venture Global stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.017 dividend. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Venture Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at $1,439,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $938,000.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

