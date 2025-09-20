Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Insider Sells $6,845,000.00 in Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $6,845,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Thomas Earl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 11th, Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $11,542,644.24.
- On Friday, September 12th, Thomas Earl sold 159,924 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $2,173,367.16.
Venture Global Stock Performance
Venture Global stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50.
Venture Global Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Venture Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VG
Institutional Trading of Venture Global
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at $1,439,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $938,000.
About Venture Global
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Venture Global
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.