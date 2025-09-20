Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Insider Sells $6,845,000.00 in Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $6,845,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 11th, Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $11,542,644.24.

On Friday, September 12th, Thomas Earl sold 159,924 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $2,173,367.16.

Venture Global stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.017 dividend. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Venture Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at $1,439,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $938,000.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

