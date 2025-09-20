Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Stock Holdings Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $40,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $172.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

