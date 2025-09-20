United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (UDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th.
United Dominion Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 282.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect United Dominion Realty Trust to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.
United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $46.62.
United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
