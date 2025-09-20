Trust Point Inc. Sells 23,404 Shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF $ISMD

Trust Point Inc. decreased its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,404 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $341,000.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

ISMD stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.13. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

