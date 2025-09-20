Trust Point Inc. Lowers Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 279.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 77.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LECO opened at $238.29 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $249.19. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.66.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $726,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,317.14. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.42, for a total transaction of $1,770,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,903.34. The trade was a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

