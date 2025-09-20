Trust Point Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,675,000 after buying an additional 1,471,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Toast by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,686 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,958 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,755,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,922,000 after acquiring an additional 160,088 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 14,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after buying an additional 5,436,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TOST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Insider Activity

In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,427 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $69,038.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,357.24. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,213.60. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 890,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,097,774.84. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,342 shares of company stock worth $3,804,710. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.