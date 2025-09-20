Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after buying an additional 3,815,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after buying an additional 2,408,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 16.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.
Insider Activity at Tractor Supply
In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.