Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after buying an additional 3,815,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after buying an additional 2,408,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 16.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.