Torch of Liberty Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $69.64 Million (LIBERTY)

Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Torch of Liberty has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Torch of Liberty token can currently be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Torch of Liberty has a market capitalization of $69.64 million and $3.33 million worth of Torch of Liberty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Torch of Liberty alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115,582.71 or 0.99759250 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114,535.05 or 0.98855016 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.93 or 0.00350357 BTC.

Torch of Liberty Token Profile

Torch of Liberty was first traded on June 9th, 2025. Torch of Liberty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Torch of Liberty’s official Twitter account is @liberty_bsc. The official website for Torch of Liberty is torchofliberty.global.

Torch of Liberty Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Torch of Liberty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Torch of Liberty is 0.07024541 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,390,782.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torchofliberty.global/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torch of Liberty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torch of Liberty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torch of Liberty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Torch of Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Torch of Liberty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.