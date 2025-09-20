TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 5,187,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 8,504,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.93.
TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.
