Thomasville National Bank Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,012,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,654,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,877,000 after acquiring an additional 52,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $149.56 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.54 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.39. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,008,000. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

