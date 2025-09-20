Thomasville National Bank Sells 929 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

NYSE:ETR opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.95 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

