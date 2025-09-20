Thomasville National Bank Sells 12,540 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,600,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,868,000 after acquiring an additional 712,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,586,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,090,000 after acquiring an additional 59,268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,441,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,414,000 after buying an additional 231,691 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 713,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after buying an additional 181,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLQM opened at $56.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

