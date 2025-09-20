Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,191 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $24,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 161.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $302,955. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $276.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.30 and a 52 week high of $296.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.65 and a 200-day moving average of $258.99.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.48.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

