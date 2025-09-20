THG (LON:THG) Stock Price Up 17.9% – Should You Buy?

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.80 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36.54 ($0.49). 15,462,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 7,146,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.42).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on THG from GBX 58 to GBX 55 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on THG from GBX 28 to GBX 24 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 44.

Get THG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on THG

THG Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.80. The company has a market cap of £468.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter. THG had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that THG Plc will post -6.7170435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.