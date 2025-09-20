The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Stake Decreased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.9% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $109.21.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

