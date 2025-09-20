Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.7143.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

In other news, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,693.84. This represents a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $799,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,033,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,500 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,493,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,148,000 after buying an additional 9,303,978 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 37,761,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094,372 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,390,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,685,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -114.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

