Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $250.85 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.76 and a 12-month high of $252.61. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,081,644. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

