T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 518.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,275 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $329,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $238.17 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $268.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.78.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $15,310,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 634,756,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,849,977,285. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,611,714 shares of company stock valued at $628,056,504. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.