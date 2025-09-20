T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,573.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.78. The company has a market cap of $268.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,611,714 shares of company stock worth $628,056,504. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

