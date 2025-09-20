Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) vs. Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Head to Head Contrast

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Swiss Re has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assured Guaranty has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Assured Guaranty pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Assured Guaranty pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Re $45.60 billion 1.15 $3.24 billion N/A N/A Assured Guaranty $872.00 million 4.57 $376.00 million $9.05 9.24

This table compares Swiss Re and Assured Guaranty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Swiss Re has higher revenue and earnings than Assured Guaranty.

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Re and Assured Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A Assured Guaranty 44.53% 7.18% 3.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Swiss Re and Assured Guaranty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Re 2 3 1 2 2.38 Assured Guaranty 1 1 1 0 2.00

Assured Guaranty has a consensus target price of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Assured Guaranty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assured Guaranty is more favorable than Swiss Re.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats Swiss Re on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including property, credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, retakaful, and facultative reinsurance solutions; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, and facultative reinsurance solutions. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It insures and reinsures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. In addition, the company insures and reinsures various the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, renewable energy, and other public finance bonds. Further, the company involved in insuring and reinsuring of non-U.S. public finance obligations comprising regulated utilities, infrastructure finance, sovereign and sub-sovereign, renewable energy bonds, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations; and the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligations, including residential mortgage-backed securities, life insurance transactions, consumer receivables securities, subscription finance facilities, pooled corporate obligations, and financial products. Additionally, it offers specialty business, such as real estate properties, insurance securitizations, and aircraft residual value insurance (RVI) transactions; and asset management services comprising investment advisory services. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

