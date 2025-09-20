Swedbank AB Sells 95,157 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 470,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95,157 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $36,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE EW opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

