Swedbank AB Sells 1,629,208 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,629,208 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 1.28% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $41,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,221.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 108.39%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.