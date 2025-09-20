Swedbank AB Purchases 29,922 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $30,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 98,642 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.52 and a 1 year high of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Zacks Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

