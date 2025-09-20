Swedbank AB Purchases 18,604 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1%

UPS opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

