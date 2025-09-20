Swedbank AB Increases Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 2.08% of UFP Technologies worth $39,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $192.77 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.26 and a 12 month high of $366.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.19.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.25. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $151.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

