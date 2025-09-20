Swedbank AB Increases Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.13% of Sysco worth $47,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY opened at $82.42 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

