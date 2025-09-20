Swedbank AB Has $37.91 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $37,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PEG opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

