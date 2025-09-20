Swedbank AB Has $33.77 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 1.26% of Bank of Hawaii worth $33,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.49%.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.