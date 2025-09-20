Swedbank AB Has $28.56 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $28,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $230,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,827,000 after buying an additional 601,909 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 418,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,585,000 after purchasing an additional 381,542 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.67 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $141.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

