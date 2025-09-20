Swedbank AB Has $25.44 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Gartner worth $25,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Gartner by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $256.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.44.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

