Swedbank AB Buys 9,004 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $41,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $205.53 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

