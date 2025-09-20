Suncorp Group Ltd (SUNPJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.11 on December 16th

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPJGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 106.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

