Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.47.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $205.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.50. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $214.76.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

