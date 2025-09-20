Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE CCI opened at $93.60 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $119.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.