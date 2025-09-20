Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,947,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,308,739,000 after acquiring an additional 403,923 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Sun Communities by 42.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,647,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,118,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 568,514 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 103.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,294,000 after acquiring an additional 820,422 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,404,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after buying an additional 39,849 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $135.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $144.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%.The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

