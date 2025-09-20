Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 914.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $865,353.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,413. This represents a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $267,317.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,354.35. The trade was a 34.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,104,256 shares of company stock valued at $64,129,551 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. General Motors’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

