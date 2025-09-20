Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,190 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Aflac by 12,313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,951 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $140,746,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $48,081,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 758,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,329,000 after purchasing an additional 433,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,510,000 after purchasing an additional 349,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $108.01 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.00 price target on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

