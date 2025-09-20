Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $2,857,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

SYK opened at $376.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

