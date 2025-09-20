Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of AMC Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 174,146 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average volume of 83,809 call options.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

