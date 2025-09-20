Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 106.3% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Balefire LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.7% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

SFM opened at $120.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.66. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $104.45 and a one year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,693.55. This represents a 30.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,461.48. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,401. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

